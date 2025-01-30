BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yah's Misfits 10-26-2024
YahsMisfits
YahsMisfits
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 7 months ago

We discuss Genesis 7-9, with references in the Book of Jubilees. Also we mention the real curse of Canaan found in Jubilees, and the origin of the Feast of First Fruits! What exactly is the curse of Canaan? Did he rape Noah, or was Ham's wife a nephilim? The Book of Jubilees discusses this in detail. The actual curse was from Canaan stealing land that was not given to him. He was assigned Western Africa but did not like it for some reason. Noah gave the first map of the world, which is still in effect today. so many gems in this book!

Keywords
biblestudytorah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy