How Biden is HARMING ALASKA More Than Iran
High Hopes
42 views • 03/12/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 12, 2024


Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has accused the Biden administration of waging “sanctioning his state more than Iran. He joins Glenn with the evidence of this “economic war.” Gov. Dunleavy lays out how Biden has taken at least 55 actions to limit Alaskans’ oil production, mining, logging, and recreational abilities. He breaks down how this is harming the Alaskan people and businesses and the “cruel irony” that Biden’s policies have caused: “Our viability as a state is in question.”


Keywords
iranpresidentbidengovernoralaskaglenn beckloggingunder attackminingeconomic waroil productionharmingmike dunleavysanctioningrecreational abilities
