Happy New Day Inspirational Message 7.13.23! NEW RELEASE!

I AM happy to announce and share with you my newest guided
meditation or “Connection Practice.” I call it a Connection Practice, because I
have you move your focus to different key points of your body energetics and
then I have you repeat key “I AM” statements. The I AM statements all end with
you saying, “greater and higher levels of love light and Divinity.” Please,
watch the short video and enlighten others by sharing!
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity
My website: https://robertnovak.com/