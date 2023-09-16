Greta and Laura's Patient - Doctor Contract Could Have Saved Millions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recognized for their hard work byDr. Joseph Mercolla, Greta Crawford and Laura Bartlett have worked tirelessly over the last three years on perfecting hospital and medical advocacy. Together, they have drafted the documents, which is a contract between patient and doctor that could have saved millions during the last pandemic, and that will save millions from here on out. Take notes patriots because 2.0 is coming soon.