Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails In Alabama, CEO Testifies, Special Investigation Launched
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
133 views • 03/10/2023

- A Norfolk Southern train derailed in northeast Alabama on Thursday, as the company’s CEO testified in front of Congress amid a string of high-profile incidents involving the rail giant.The company said in a statement to The Hill that around 30 empty cars derailed as the train traveled from Atlanta to Mississippi.

 The derailment comes as Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testified in front of the Senate on Thursday, after the company has faced intense scrutiny for a derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this year that sparked an environmental and public health disaster.

The National Transportation Safety Board said this week that it was launching a special investigation into the company, saying it had sent officials to investigate at least five different significant incidents involving the company since 2021.

#Breaking #News #NorfolkSouthern


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

