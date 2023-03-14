© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
U.S Gov’t May Have Paid TWICE For Projects At China’s Wuhan Labs: CBS News
Catherine Herridge: “Sources tell CBS News investigation of this complexity could take at least six months to reach a conclusion about whether U.S government agencies were billed twice for projects in Wuhan, China. The probe kicked off factor new information came to light from Congress.”
https://rumble.com/v2cxvq8-u.s-govt-may-have-paid-twice-for-projects-at-chinas-wuhan-labs-cbs-news.html