How Deep State & China Hijacked America—And Trump’s Plan to Stop It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-trumps-global-strategy-spiritual-warfare-and-economic-shifts/
Juan O Savin drops A bombshell exposé on the "stolen" 2020 election, this statement unveils a shadowy alliance between China, U.S. intelligence agencies, and globalists to rig the vote—with Tulsi Gabbard as a pivotal whistleblower. Involving fake IDs, destroyed evidence, and treasonous acts by the FBI/CIA, while framing Trump’s push for a special prosecutor as the first step toward exposing this "war crime." A rallying cry for patriots to wake up and fight back.
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes
Follow JMC Here