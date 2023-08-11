X22 REPORT Ep. 3136a - Fed Can’t Explain Inflation, We Are Economically Enslaved, Time To Break The Chains

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3136a - August 10, 2023
Fed Can’t Explain Inflation, We Are Economically Enslaved, Time To Break The Chains
The [DS]/[WEF] are now pushing the installed leaders to include climate change in their education system, this will fail. The Fed cannot explain why we need to go to 2% inflation, can't explain inflation. The system enslaves the people and the people are getting ready to break the chains.
