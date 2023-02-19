In today’s seventh message, Pastor John reflects on the political and religious setting that confronted Jesus. He looks at the different rulers over Galilee and Judea but the most shocking information is the official Jewish teaching on Jesus that is promoted in synagogues all over the world.

Going to Jewish sources like the Talmud, Pastor John shows why it is so hard for Jews to accept Jesus as their Messiah when they have been taught from childhood that He was a bastard and the son a whore. Pastor John also examines where the Samaritans came from, the feud that existed between them and the Jews and how Jesus related to them.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1177.pdf

RLJ-1177 -- MARCH 15, 2009

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel Part 7A: The Messiah Arrives

