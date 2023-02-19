BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel Part 7A: The Messiah Arrives
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 02/19/2023

In today’s seventh message, Pastor John reflects on the political and religious setting that confronted Jesus. He looks at the different rulers over Galilee and Judea but the most shocking information is the official Jewish teaching on Jesus that is promoted in synagogues all over the world.

Going to Jewish sources like the Talmud, Pastor John shows why it is so hard for Jews to accept Jesus as their Messiah when they have been taught from childhood that He was a bastard and the son a whore. Pastor John also examines where the Samaritans came from, the feud that existed between them and the Jews and how Jesus related to them.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1177.pdf

RLJ-1177 -- MARCH 15, 2009

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel Part 7A: The Messiah Arrives

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
messiahjesustalmudjudeagalilee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy