RED BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PX SYSTEM BODY SEEN OVER EUROPE AGAIN / JETSTREAM CHAOS / METEOR / FALLEN ONES / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley
Jan 22, 2024
Today is now 1/22/24 I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also.. for this video ALL my notes will be in comments section under my video. So go to my comments section to understand what I'm showing and why it's so vital. Thanks for coming by.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ug5Lt4S77BE
