⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (11 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation & artillery repelled 10 counter-attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 32nd, 115th mechanised & 10th Mountain Assault Brigade close to Ivanovka, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), and improved the tactical situation at the forward lines.

▫️The enemy lost up to 280 UKR troops killed & wounded, 1 tank & 2 motor vehicles.

▫️In addition, in the course of counterbattery warfare, 1 U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery howitzer were neutralised.

▫️ 1 ammo depot of foreign mercenaries was destroyed close to Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

▫️In Krasny Liman direct, units of the Tsentr GOF, helicopters, artillery & heavy flamethrower systems repelled 2 attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 67th Mech Brig near Serebryanskoye forestry.

▫️Strikes were delivered at manpower & hardware of the AFU 12th Azov Special Operations Brig, 63rd Mech Brig & 5th Natl Guard Brig South of Kuzmino, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR) & Torskoye (DPR).The enemy lost up to 65 UKR troops & 2 pickup trucks.

▫️In the course of counter-battery warfare, the RU troops hit 1 French-made Caezar self-propelled howitzer, 3 Msta-S self-propelled artillery systs, 1 Akatsiya & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, 1 D-30 howitzer, as well as 1 Czech-made RM-70 Vampire MLRS.

▫️In Donetsk direct, units of the Yug GOF supported by aviation, artill & heavy flamethrower systs improved the tactical situation at the forward lines close to Avdeyevka (DPR).

▫️As a result of strikes at reserves of the AFU 31st Mech Brig near Ocheretino (DPR) the enemy lost up to 90 UKR troops killed & wounded, as well as 10 U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured motor vehics.

▫️The total enemy loses in this direction over the past 24 hrs amounted to 330 UKR troops killed & wounded, 1 tank, 11 armoured personnel carriers, 4 armoured fighting vehics & 3 motor vehics.

▫️ 2 Polish-made Krab self-propelled artill systs & 1 D-20 howitzer were neutralised during counter-battery warfare.

▫️ 1 ammo depot of the AFU 110th Mech Brig has been destroyed close to Orlovka (DPR).

▫️ In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicoptes & artill inflicted loses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 72nd Mech Brig & 128th Territorial Defence Brig near Ugledar & Vodyanoye (DPR).

▫️The AFU losses have amounted to up to 155 UKR troops & 4 motor vehics.

▫️In the course of counter-battery warfare, the RU troops neutralised 1 U.S.-made M777 artill syst, 1 U.S.-made M109 Paladin howitzer, 1 UK-made FH70 howitzer, 2 Msta-S self-propelled artill syss, & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, 2 AFU attacks NW of Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg) were repelled by actions of the RU GOF units, air strikes & artill fire.

▫️Up to 20 UKR troops, 1 tank, 2 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made M777 artillery syst, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️In Kherson direction, up to 45 UKR troops, 11 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made M777 artill syst & 1 D-20 howitzer have been destroyed.

▫️ 1 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar was destroyed near Pridneprovskoye (Kherson reg).

▫️OP-Tactl & Army aviation, UAV & Missile Troops & Artill of the RU Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 127 areas during the day.

▫️One MiG-25 fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force was destroyed at the Dolgintsevo airfield (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▫️In addition, one ST-68U radar station for the detection, identification, and tracking of aerial targets was destroyed close to Malovarvarovka (Nikolayev region).

▫️Air defence systems have intercepted three JDAM guided bombs, seven HARM anti-radiation missiles, and four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

▫️Moreover, 41 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Romanovskoye, Ocheretovatoye, Ilchenkovo (Zaporozhye region), Vasilieyvka, Peschanovka (Kherson region), Paraskoveyevka, Kirillovka, Artyomovsk, Nikolayevka, Peski (Donetsk People's Republic), Ploshchanka and Novodruzhesk (Lugansk People's Republic).

📊 In total, 488 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,709 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,496 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,162 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,723 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,064 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.