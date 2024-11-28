Guns, Movies, Power, Consent, Fed, China, Trump, War, Nazis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-11-27 Forced Consent
Topic list:
* Of guns and bucket lists.
* The meaningless outlet valve that is movie critiquing.
* EVERYONE has a bias (and almost NO-ONE will admit what it is).
* ALL power comes from the far-Left and frauds like FoxNews keep the Right asleep.
* Hellywood REFUSES to infuse real creativity.
* The only solution to Big Business and Big Government spying.
* Forced consent does not erase the crime.
* Fascism is the far-Left convincing the Right that it’s patriotic to be a slave.
* In Louisiana and Indiana, cops can stop you from recording them.
* —and who is running Louisiana right now? IT’S THE JEWS!!!
* Audit Ron Paul.
* Who’s running the show, the puppet or the puppet’s trainer?
* Judith Collins: China’s gatekeeper.
* Nicholas’ Testimony is Johnny’s honor.
* Jared Kushner: the beard for Trump’s mistress.
* Christian J. Pinto: “The Jesuits were forced to concede our hero, Donald Trump.”
* When videogames force their agendas on you.
* “Misnomer”
* The Pacific War...of colonialism.
* Of virtual reality and VPNs.
* “Your car is spying on you...let this insurance company save you!”
* Fireflies and Panthers: how U.S. generals slaughtered young Americans.
* “K19” and April 19th.
* Why do “historians” still promote “famous Nazis”?
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/