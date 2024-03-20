Who was Walter Russell? Why Methylene Blue Benefits are Temporary w/ Ian Mitchell

Get long term results with Methylene Blue & Mitochondria Support at https://wizardsciences.com/?rfsn=7902827.b22640&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7902827.b22640

Chief Scientist at Wizard Laboratories, Ian Mitchell, joins the program to discuss the amazing discoveries of Walter Russell, the scientist even Tesla admired. Why did people fear him and why was his science so much more advanced than anything we have seen to date? Why is his version of the periodic table more accurate than the one many scientists use today? Those are questions we discuss during the show. Then we talk about Methylene Blue, the drawbacks to using it and the benefits. Also how adding a few ingredients turns a temporary energy booster into a long term energy gain.





