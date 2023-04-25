Mermaid Messages; Spiritual trips to Mt Shasta & Peru; Scalar Energy!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I give messages from Mermaids and Mermen, discuss my upcoming spiritual trips to Mt Shasta and Peru/Macchu Picchu, and interview my friend, Tom Paladino who uses fantastic scalar energy to really help people! I hope you can all listen to this amazing and fascinating radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com