Not Without Blood

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker teaches Sunday School at Unity Baptist Church in Statesville, North Carolina on March 30th, 2025, in which he talks about salvation and the importance of blood for the forgiveness of sins, something that is left out in many so-called Christian Churches today. He further stresses the biblical teaching of TRUSTING IN or placing your FAITH IN the blood of Jesus (Rom. 3:25), in order to receive the sacrificial blood atonement of Jesus (Rom. 5:11).