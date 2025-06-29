Logical Fractions, Not Fractional Logic

Logical thought requires seeing the parts, not thinking in part. Pattern recognition is basically half your IQ! Many people, including Mike Adams, have said fractions (and the imperial system) are difficult, outdated nonsense, and confusing. Well, they're just division questions 😅 The reality is they are merely a form of logical thought and communication with PEMDAS for example, often much better than decimals! It really doesn't matter how disorganized the questions are, if you can simply read them in order you're fine... and convert to decimals if you must 🤣 Imagine writing and calculating all those decimals.... Maaaan ain't nobody got time for that 😂 So, these are great homechool equations that can be written however you want to fast-track learning, or make up your own as a routine puzzle! Train your mind, not a.i.!!!

Song: The Mystery Of Betelgeuse by Earmake