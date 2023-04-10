Glenn’s VITAL Easter message ‘Do you trust in God or NOT'?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
April 9, 2023
There’s an important question we should all answer this Easter Sunday: Do we trust in God or not? ‘Answer that question this Easter weekend,’ Glenn says, ‘because it will lighten your load and lift your mood.’ In this clip, Glenn shares his powerful and VITAL Easter message about why returning to God has never been more important than it is now. The world around us is in turmoil, he explains. But it doesn’t have to be like this. Because YOU have a light…’and if you actually use that light, you’ll see past the darkness.’
