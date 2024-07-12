People of God Unite - Ryan Foster

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Ryan Foster, U. S. House candidate for the 12th District, is running to unseat Rashida Talib. Ryan sat down with Eileen to talk about his campaign and how he is a Christian Conservative and very pro-life.





You can watch Ryan and his youtube channel and to support his campaign go to www.RF4US.com





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/