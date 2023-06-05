Tom Renz | Renz Warriors Unite (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The big debt compromise disaster just further illustrates our need for real republican leadership. I'm tired of fighting like we are the perpetual losers. This is an epic failure for America and every rep that voted for it is a complete sell out. We have to hold these people accountable and demand action. We can't just sit back anymore, it's time we unify and get organized. #RenzWarriors #FreedomArmy #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #DebtCeiling #RINO @JimJordan @MTG
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102