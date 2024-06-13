SN1420: Pushing Ideology, Rushing Results & Regulating Growth ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v51enmx-sn1420-pushing-ideology-rushing-results-and-regulating-growth-.html]





The mission stays the same: War is looking more and more of a probability instead of a potentiality. Seems like every week we’re talking about some type of escalation on either side of this multi-polar world order we find ourselves in. Make no mistake, everything we’ve covered, and will continue to cover, is a battle of attrition.





In 1917, Rudolph Steiner wrote that, in his future, the controlling oligarchs would develop a vaccine that would destroy the human soul. Now, we’re in a time where people have taken a dangerous and deadly bio weapon that some have reported as “cutting them off from God.” We must realize the lethality of adversaries, and their intention to exhaust humans into compliance.





Regardless of the advances of our enemy, we are still guaranteed a contest to escape them. This type of attack must be dealt with head on while developing peripheral solutions, and as I’ve said in previous transmissions, “Our enemy will never tell us when we’re winning.” These types of all-out assaults wouldn’t be necessary if we weren’t succeeding.





