Gaslit Again? Donald Trump Hosts A Virtual Town Hall TONIGHT On American’s Health & Chronic Disease With MAHA Guests. Will He Discuss Vaccines In Any Meaningful Way?

A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing?





Tonight at 8pm ET Republican candidate Donald Trump will discuss America’s current health crisis with a who’s who of new ‘Make America Health Again’ guests like Dr. Marty Makary and Dr. Casey Means. This event claims to “allow dialog between you, the candidates and their expert guests … to explore the health challenges facing America”.





It would be offensive and outrageous if they conduct this forum without any meaningful discussion of vaccines, vaccine injury and the COVID death protocols of 2020 & 21.





One of the most infuriating and soul crushing aspects of the the Lockdowns of 2020 and subsequent democide by health protocol, has been the gaslighting from government officials, corporate institutions and mainstream news media outlets both right AND left. Our ‘elite’ experts detonated an atom bomb disguised as a ‘health emergency’ of over our culture, economy and health and are now pretending like it never happened.