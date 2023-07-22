Climate change or climate hoax?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carbon taxes will not stop or reverse climate change or global warming, but we must examine all the scientific evidence to establish what is really happening with the climate rather than blindly believe reports by journalists who argue that climate change is a conspiracy hoax. We must examine research by people who strictly apply the scientific method and proper analysis of all relevant data. This video and these others provide proper scientific facts and data.
