Protesters gathered in DC today as Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez met with Joe Biden!

Protesters gathered in D.C. today as right-wing Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez met with Joe Biden!
Biden falsely claims Gonzalez won the recent presidential election, and may be preparing a repeat of the Juan Guaidó coup attempt by declaring that Gonzalez is the president of the country.
U.S. hands off Venezuela! End all sanctions now!