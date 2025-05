WAR ROOM [2 of 3] Thursday 9/21/23 • PETE SANTILLI & MILLIE WEAVER - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

OFFICIAL EXPLANATION BEHIND CRASHED F-35 RAISES MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERSPete Santilli takes apart the official story of Biden's missing F-35, which was reportedly found crashed in South Carolina. Do NOT miss this!

Today’s broadcast is LOADED with bombshell news & exclusive intel globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Tune in to hear the hard truths of the publicly announced global takeover! The Great Awakening is NOW LIVE!





*****************************************************

URGENT! KEEP ALEX JONES IN THE FIGHT FOR LIBERTY!

https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

*****************************************************

*** MUG CLUB - JonesCrowder.COM ***





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson