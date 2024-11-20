THE MULTI PRONGED ATTACK OF FEMA ☭ IN NORTH CAROLINA CONTINUES APACE

ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể - This lady lives in Western North Carolina and sums up what the news will NOT Report:





◦FEMA gave out water only for photo ops in Western North Carolina, instead of helping the residents. They gave them flyers for the $750 assistance, but when she called for the $750, they tried [to] sell the victims health insurance and life alerts.





◦FEMA didn’t go to the hardest hit areas of the hurricane which needed EVERYTHING.





◦FEMA were sprouting up barely used nice trailers for themselves while victims were sleeping in tents, cars and sidewalks.





◦Red Cross set up 30+ shelters and ended up shutting down all, but one when there was still a need for them. Because of them shutting down shelters there’s hundreds of family still displace by the storm.





◦FEMA had cadaver dogs out but left quickly and used bulldozers and fires instead of body recovery.





◦Homeless population in the thousands drop to a couple hundred and heard on national news that there were only 102 deaths from this storm? Very inaccurate. The lady has had first hand accounts of counts much higher.





I hope these families of Hurricane Helene can get some help because it’s getting cold outside. I wonder if there’s anyway that those vacant trailers that aren’t being used can be given to these families.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼





Source; https://x.com/TheThe1776/status/1859107826054164870