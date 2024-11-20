BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE MULTI PRONGED ATTACK OF FEMA ☭ IN NORTH CAROLINA CONTINUES APACE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
354 views • 6 months ago

ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể - This lady lives in Western North Carolina and sums up what the news will NOT Report:


◦FEMA gave out water only for photo ops in Western North Carolina, instead of helping the residents. They gave them flyers for the $750 assistance, but when she called for the $750, they tried [to] sell the victims health insurance and life alerts.


◦FEMA didn’t go to the hardest hit areas of the hurricane which needed EVERYTHING.


◦FEMA were sprouting up barely used nice trailers for themselves while victims were sleeping in tents, cars and sidewalks.


◦Red Cross set up 30+ shelters and ended up shutting down all, but one when there was still a need for them. Because of them shutting down shelters there’s hundreds of family still displace by the storm.


◦FEMA had cadaver dogs out but left quickly and used bulldozers and fires instead of body recovery.


◦Homeless population in the thousands drop to a couple hundred and heard on national news that there were only 102 deaths from this storm? Very inaccurate. The lady has had first hand accounts of counts much higher.


I hope these families of Hurricane Helene can get some help because it’s getting cold outside. I wonder if there’s anyway that those vacant trailers that aren’t being used can be given to these families.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼


Source; https://x.com/TheThe1776/status/1859107826054164870

Keywords
femawhite genocideland grabhurricane heleneunnatural disastersmulti pronged attackweaponizing calamityphoto ops
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy