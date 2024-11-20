THE MULTI PRONGED ATTACK OF FEMA ☭ IN NORTH CAROLINA CONTINUES APACE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể - This lady lives in Western North Carolina and sums up what the news will NOT Report:
◦FEMA gave out water only for photo ops in Western North Carolina, instead of helping the residents. They gave them flyers for the $750 assistance, but when she called for the $750, they tried [to] sell the victims health insurance and life alerts.
◦FEMA didn’t go to the hardest hit areas of the hurricane which needed EVERYTHING.
◦FEMA were sprouting up barely used nice trailers for themselves while victims were sleeping in tents, cars and sidewalks.
◦Red Cross set up 30+ shelters and ended up shutting down all, but one when there was still a need for them. Because of them shutting down shelters there’s hundreds of family still displace by the storm.
◦FEMA had cadaver dogs out but left quickly and used bulldozers and fires instead of body recovery.
◦Homeless population in the thousands drop to a couple hundred and heard on national news that there were only 102 deaths from this storm? Very inaccurate. The lady has had first hand accounts of counts much higher.
I hope these families of Hurricane Helene can get some help because it’s getting cold outside. I wonder if there’s anyway that those vacant trailers that aren’t being used can be given to these families.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼