This clip is from the hearings on election fraud in Georgia in 2020.
The signatures on the ballots do not match and were clearly forged. There were thousands upon thousands of these. And not just in Georgia!
They want to throw Trump in jail for questioning this & advocating for signature verification. And there is plenty of proof, plain and simple. Video proof, ballot proof, all kinds of verification of fraud. Everywhere you look.
