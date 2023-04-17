BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fellow fighters prayed to God for the safety of Mr. Guo’s family and the prosperity of the NFSC
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0
1 view • 04/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2em17b8f4b

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】NFSC fellow fighter Ziyouqingfeng and her son said they miss Mr. Miles Guo even more after coming to the base of the NFSC and seeing his live broadcast spot. They prayed to God for the safety of Mr. Guo’s family and the prosperity of the NFSC. They thought it was a good sign to see rainbows twice at the protest site of the NFSC beneath Mr. Guo's residence in the Sherry-Netherland Hotel. And they looked forward to Mr. Guo's safe return. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】自由清风战友和她的儿子说，来到新中国联邦的基地并看到郭文贵先生的直播地点后，更加想念郭先生。她们祈求上天保佑郭文贵先生全家平安，保佑新中国联邦蒸蒸日上; 并认为在郭文贵先生住所下面抗议地点看到两道彩虹是个好兆头。她们期待着郭先生的平安归来。#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
