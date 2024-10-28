© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Yemeni armed forces announced that they conducted tactical military maneuvers on the Red Sea coast as part of the "battle to support the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples."
The Houthi war media published scenes from the maneuver, which it said "simulated confronting four large waves of attacks by sea and land."