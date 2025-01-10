Aluminium in Vaccines – Triggering Alzheimer’s and Autism?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Aluminium the main cause for Alzheimer’s and Autism? Autism rates in children and Alzheimer’s rates in older people have been rising for decades. Aluminium is found in baby food, cosmetics and as main ingredient in many vaccines. Prof. Christopher Exley has spent over 30 years researching what this metal does to people. However science and medicine show no interest in his research. On the contrary, his research funding was even cancelled. Who is behind this?