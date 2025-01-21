Ramallah Celebrates Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Families in Ramallah have begun celebrating and rejoicing over the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, set to take effect on Sunday, after approximately 15 months of genocide. Interview: Abu Saleh, an activist.
Reporting: Momen. Somrain
Filmed:15/01/2025
