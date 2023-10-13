BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Babylon is fallen: antichrist pope Francis endorses the blessings of homosexual unions!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
117 views • 10/13/2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to RT for the video clip. The video was produced somewhere in Canada on October 12, 2023.

The pope, who is head of the Vatican beast as it is described in Revelation 13:1-10, is the main antichrist on earth. Regardless of the man who sits in the papal chair, this evil man, whom the apostle Paul considers as the wicked one, son of perdition and man of sin in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4, recently stated that same-sex or homosexual unions can be blessed by Catholic prelates.

Yet, Leviticus 18:22, Leviticus 20:13, Romans 1:27-28 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 speaks against homosexuality and the sodomite lifestyle.

If you are member of a church that supports and uplifts homosexual unions, homosexual marriages and homosexuality, it is high time for you to get out of these miserable, apostate churches as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 to COME OUT of Babylon. Don’t remain in a defiant, lawless, false church as God’s people are not part of these false churches according to Revelation 14:4-5.

Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christcreatoryeshuablessingspope francisblessingantichristhomosexualityyahabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforterhomosexual unions
