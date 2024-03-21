Home Invaders | Squatters Can Now Come In And Steal Your Home With No Consequences

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Squatters Can Now Come In And Steal Your Home With No Consequences | Ep. 1329 | Today on the Matt Walsh Show, private property rights are under severe assault all across the country. Increasingly, the laws and the courts are protecting home invaders and giving them more rights than homeowners.