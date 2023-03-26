Jessica Sutta former Pussycat Doll - I Was Severely Injured by the Moderna Vaccine, not anti-vaxx

American Thought Leaders, March 16, 2023





Former Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta says she experienced a severe reaction to the Moderna vaccine. Three days after her first shot in August 2021, she developed an excruciating muscle spasm in her side, she says. After chiropractic treatments, acupuncture, massage, etc. proved unhelpful, she went to the hospital. Doctors believed it was a kidney infection and did not associate it with the COVID-19 vaccine, she says.





Her symptoms worsened after her second shot. She developed brain fog and her weight dropped sharply. In December 2021 she started developing pain in her entire body. In January 2022, she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and was told to work out, she says. While doing a yoga pose that involved twisting her back, she started experiencing neuropathy. “Small fiber neuropathy feels like you’re on fire … It was in my ribcage and all the way down my spine.” The pain came in waves, almost like contractions.





“When the neuropathy came, it spread through my whole body. I remember staring at the ceiling and thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is it. I’m dying,’” Sutta says.





In this episode, she shares for the first time what she experienced, and why she has decided to speak out.



