MAHA LEADERSHIP TAKES SHAPE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr. continues to rake in huge wins this week with the official confirmation of two medical giants into leadership roles, Jay Bhattacharya as head of NIH and Marty Makary to head up FDA. In addition, Susan Monarez was nominated to head the CDC, stirring up some controversy. Hear what this means to restoring trust in public health and fixing the US disease epidemic.