War Room | Is This the Last Straw for Raffensperger? Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft Discusses Raffensperger Getting Caught Trying To Promote A Fraudulent Transcript. Evidence Confirms GA SoS Team Illegally Recorded Trump Call, Promoted a Fraudulent Transcript, Sent it to WaPo, Then Trashed the Audio – Now He's Caught!





A new report at The Federalist confirmed The Gateway Pundit’s reporting from over a year ago that Brad Raffensperger’s office most certainly committed a crime in January 2021 during the Georgia Secretary of State’s office phone call with President Trump on January 2, 2021.

On February 21, 2023, Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit discovered that Jordan Fuchs, Georgia’s Deputy Secretary of State in 2020, who was on the January 2021 call with President Trump, taped the call from Florida without announcing it.





This was a criminal act since Florida is a two-party consent state. You must notify an individual before you record them in Florida. Jordan Fuchs did not do that when she recorded President Trump speaking with Raffensperger’s team. But that was not all. Her second illegal act was destroying the audio recording. It was later discovered in her computer’s trash folder!





On Thursday Mollie Hemingway at The Federalist confirmed our reporting from February of last year.

A new book from Mike Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman admits that a widely misunderstood phone call, on which Willis’ political prosecution rests, was illegally recorded. That means the entire prosecution could crumble with defendants having a new avenue to challenge Democrat lawfare.





Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election is a fawning political biography of Willis. For context on the bias of the authors, Isikoff was an original Russia-collusion hoaxer, and his articles to that end were used to secure warrants for the FBI to spy on innocent Republican presidential campaign advisers such as Carter Page.

This confirms Joe Hoft’s earlier reporting at The Gateway Pundit





