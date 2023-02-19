CHRIST DIED TO RECONCILE US TO GOD AND TO ONE ANOTHER, Romans 5:6-17; 2 Corinthians 5:10-21; Ephesians 2:1-20, 20230218

CHRIST DIED TO RECONCILE US TO GOD AND TO ONE ANOTHER

Romans 5:6-17; 2 Corinthians 5:10-21; 1 Peter 2:21-25; Ephesians 2:1-20; Hebrews 9:11-28; Colossians 1:9-23, GOD’s Sabbath: 20230218

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

In our previous lesson to establish our Church’s Mission Statement in accordance with GOD’s Commandments, we learned last week, Why Did Christ Die To Save Us.



Today, we will continue on the fact that Christ Died to Reconcile Us To GOD and to One Another – families, brothers, sisters, parents, children, husbands, wives, the Baptists, the Methodists, the Anglicans, the Roman Catholics, the Episcopal, the Reformed, Redeemed, etc.

Also, we learned that through the ministry that GOD has given us as Ambassadors, we are to preach reconciliation through repentance toward GOD and faith toward our LORD Jesus Chris. We are to avoid living in sin and be renewed in our understanding of GOD’s Word.

Have we been transformed to GOD’s standard of reconciliation?

GOD does not mean that reconciling with others who are sinning; no! GOD requires holiness in our dealings with one another.

To review what we learned last week in

2 Corinthians 5:18-21

18 And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation; 19 to wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation. 20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God. 21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him. Amen!

Ephesians 2:1-17

And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins; 2 wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience: 3 among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others. 4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, 5 even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) 6 and hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus: 7 that in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus. 8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 not of works, lest any man should boast. 10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.

11 Wherefore remember, that ye being in time past Gentiles in the flesh, who are called Uncircumcision by that which is called the Circumcision in the flesh made by hands; 12 that at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world: 13 but now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ. 14 For he is our peace, who hath made both one, and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us; 15 having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace; 16 and that he might reconcile both unto God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby: 17 and came and preached peace to you which were afar off, and to them that were nigh. Amen!





