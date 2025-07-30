❗️8.7 earthquake near Russia - US Tsunami watch on Central Coast

I shared a fresh posted, very short video to alert anyone to this earthquake about 2 hours ago. This video is from KSBW. The earthquake occurred about 85 miles off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula with a depth of nearly 12 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Explaining tsunami watch (lowest danger rating right now) on the Central Coast after 8.7 earthquake near Russia.

Adding: This is the strongest earthquake since 2011.

The 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, also known as the Great East Japan earthquake, was a devastating natural disaster that struck Japan on March 11, 2011 . It began with a powerful magnitude 9.1 undersea megathrust earthquake off the coast of Honshu, the main island of Japan, triggering a massive tsunami. The tsunami caused widespread destruction along the coast, particularly in the Tōhoku region, and led to a major nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.



