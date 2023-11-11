© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Military experts closely watching the development of events in the Avdiivka direction were horrified by the words of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. His words about the situation at the front forced experts and analysts to doubt the adequacy of the Ukrainian president. In particular, Vladimir Zelensky declared that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will make new attempts to advance not only in 2024 but also in December of this year.........
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN