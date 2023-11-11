BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AFU Found Itself In A Cauldron In AVDIIVKA: Russians Order Them To Surrender To Save Their LIVES
333 views • 11/11/2023

Military experts closely watching the development of events in the Avdiivka direction were horrified by the words of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. His words about the situation at the front forced experts and analysts to doubt the adequacy of the Ukrainian president. In particular, Vladimir Zelensky declared that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will make new attempts to advance not only in 2024 but also in December of this year.........

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

cauldronavdiivkasurrender or die
