Biden's New 'U.S. Made A Mistake Going Into Ukraine' Gaffe Cracks Up Russia

Russia mocked U.S. President Joe Biden after his latest gaffe in an MSNBC interview. While speaking about Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's war in Gaza, Biden said that U.S. made a mistake going into Ukraine. He quickly corrected himself to say that it was mistake to go into Iraq and Afghanistan.