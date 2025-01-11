SATURDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST! BREAKING: ELON MUSK DECLARES THE WOKE MIND VIRUS DEAD AND LA FIRES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING: ELON MUSK DECLARES THE WOKE MIND VIRUS DEAD! ALEX JONES IS DOING A SPECIAL SATURDAY BROADCAST RIGHT NOW TO RESPOND TO MUSK’S HISTORIC STATEMENT — JONES ALSO BREAKS DOWN THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN THE EXPANDING LOS ANGELES FIRES
LA still ablaze as fires spread exactly according to plan -- Alex Jones breaks the globalist attempt to burn down America and rebuild a prison planet
CHECK OUT THE EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION
https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron
ALEX JONES NETWORK LINKS
• https://thealexjonesstore.com
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• Follow @AJNlive on X
To Help Support The RonGibsonChannel
STRIPE is a secure payment processor (NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED)
Easy and Simple To Use
https://buy.stripe.com/9AQbMqg6fgfS3FS4gg
Thank You, Ron
• All RonGibsonChannel Links In One Place
• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson