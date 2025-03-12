BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Biden's Border Betrayal with JJ Carrell - ep 85
LibertyNow
LibertyNow
32 views • 6 months ago

Today’s guest is JJ Carrell. He’s a retired US Border Patrol agent with 24 years in service. He is unapologetically patriotic and believes in the greatness of America and her citizens. He’s just published a new book entitled TREASON, The Biden Administration's Strategic and Malicious Destruction of America's Sovereignty. It’s a gripping exposé of the Biden Administration’s deliberate and systematic unraveling of U.S. sovereignty. This is not speculation—it’s a searing account from someone who witnessed the betrayal firsthand.

We discuss the damage done to the US border, American morale and his thoughts on Trump’s executive actions so far. When we talk about the intentional nature of these threats to our liberty, such as the depopulation agenda or REPLACEMENT MIGRATION, people tend to dismiss it conspiracy theory. But the Globalists like Henry Kissinger have been concerned about world population levels for a very long time, and we have the white papers written by these Globalists, in their own words. Kissinger wrote extensively about it in 1974.

Get the full text of the Kissinger Report (NSSM 200) at https://libertynow.com/?p=1457

Keywords
trumptreasonborderbidenbetrayal
