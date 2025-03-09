Trump To Sign Law Against Seventh Day Adventists. Trump Holds Catholic Mass In White House w Staff.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump join Catholics in prayer on Ash Wednesday. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined Catholics in prayer for Ash Wednesday, referring to Jesus Christ as “our Lord and Savior” in a White House statement.





“This Ash Wednesday, we join in prayer with the tens of millions of American Catholics and other Christians beginning the holy season of Lent – a time of spiritual anticipation of the passion, death, and Resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” the Trumps stated Wednesday.





The statement outlined the significance of Lent, describing the 40 days of “prayer, fasting, and giving alms” in a way uniquely aligned with Catholic tradition. It also highlighted the tradition of receiving ashes on the forehead, calling it “a sacred reminder of our mortality and our enduring need for Christ’s infinite mercy and redeeming love.”





“We offer you our best wishes for a prayerful and enriching Lenten season. May Almighty God bless you, and may He continue to bless the United States of America,” the first couple’s message concluded.





Trump’s statement follows Vice President JD Vance’s public witness to the Catholic faith at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast last week, where he led a prayer for Pope Francis’ health and praised the pontiff for his role in guiding the faithful.





“I also know that the Pope, I believe that the Pope, is fundamentally a person who cares about the flock of Christians under his leadership, and he’s a man who cares about the spiritual direction of the faith,” said Vance, a Catholic convert.





White House holds Ash Wednesday Mass for staff





US President and First Lady issue Lenten message for Catholics and other Christians





North Dakota Lawmakers Discard Motion For Sunday Blue Laws





Bill would prevent some Utah franchise locations from being forced to open on Sundays





Republican Rep. Joe Wilson announces plan to propose $250 bill featuring Trump. Last month, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., put forward a proposal to add Trump to Mount Rushmore





GOP Rep. Joe Wilson wants to feature Trump’s face on new $250 bill: ‘Most valuable bill for most valuable President!’





Trump has tapped an unprecedented 13 billionaires for his administration. Here's who they are. The nominees make up the richest presidential administration in modern history.





The almighty Musk: How the world’s richest man became Washington’s most powerful bureaucrat





#SundayLaw

#Trump

#AshWednesday

#whiteHouse

#MelaniaTrump

#Lent





#SDA

#SundayLaw

#Education

#AndrewsUniversity

#AdventistEducation

#EllenWhite

#AndrewsUniversity

#DavidHouse





#BlueLaws

#Project2025

#SundayLaw

#SDA





#SundayLaw

#ClimateSabbath

#TedWilson

#Aventist

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

#DarkDay

#DarkDays





#SDA

#PopeFrancis

#DarkDay

#DavidHouse









Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House