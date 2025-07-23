“Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.” Proverbs 16:18





In this message, we learn what the Bible says about pride. Pride is never spoken of in a good light in the Bible. In fact, it is described as something that brings low, and that brings both shame and destruction. The Word of God confirms this many times throughout the Book of Proverbs. Proverbs 8:13, 11:2, 13:10, 16:2, 4-6, 18-19, 29:23





It is clear from these Scriptures that pride is nothing to be proud of. In fact, pride brings people low. It brings shame, contention and destruction. Psalms 10:1-7, Obadiah 1:3-4





Pride is given in the Holy Scriptures as the sin of Lucifer. Isaiah 14:12-15





God hates pride. Proverbs 6:17, 16:2, 4-6





The Christian should want nothing to do with pride. If we should boast about anything, let us boast in be the grace and mercy of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. 1 Corinthians 1:31, Jeremiah 9:23-24





Pride brings men to their lowest depths. Pride weakens and brings both shame and destruction. It brings division and strife. It brings desolation. Pride is to be shunned. God resisteth the proud, meaning God sets Himself in battle array against the prideful. 1 Peter 5:5-7, James 4:6-10





Seeing that God resisteth the proud, should we not all be diligent to avoid this deadly sin?





Pride goeth before destruction. It brings low and brings both shame and desolation. Let the wicked forsake his way and turn to God, and He will abundantly pardon.





Amen! God deliver your people from the sin of pride.





