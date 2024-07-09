Team [Bidan] Has No Idea What To Do

* As Joe’s protection racket implodes, the propagandists are trying to explain away their big lies/cover-ups.

* It’s not just his propaganda machine that’s collapsing; so is his financing.

* Leftist tyrants are in a no-win situation with few moves left until checkmate.

* Without ways to hold on to power and subjugate us, they’re lost.

* They just get more desperate and panicky — and need a diversion.

* Anything goes (regardless of how insane it is).

* Their major plots may have been defeated, but they always seem to be able to activate shock troops.

Be Vigilant. Defend. Protect.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 9 July 2024

https://rumble.com/v565pmu-dont-fall-for-this-white-house-scam-ep.-2282-07092024.html