BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Zugzwang
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
231 views • 10 months ago

Team [Bidan] Has No Idea What To Do

* As Joe’s protection racket implodes, the propagandists are trying to explain away their big lies/cover-ups.

* It’s not just his propaganda machine that’s collapsing; so is his financing.

* Leftist tyrants are in a no-win situation with few moves left until checkmate.

* Without ways to hold on to power and subjugate us, they’re lost.

* They just get more desperate and panicky — and need a diversion.

* Anything goes (regardless of how insane it is).

* Their major plots may have been defeated, but they always seem to be able to activate shock troops.

Be Vigilant. Defend. Protect.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 9 July 2024

https://rumble.com/v565pmu-dont-fall-for-this-white-house-scam-ep.-2282-07092024.html

Keywords
fake newscover-uppanicpropagandapowerdan bonginojoe bidenliberalismwwg1wgatyrannybig liedesperationleftismvigilancegreat awakeningprotection racketdiversioncheckmatencswicsubjugationcorrupt news5d chesszugzwangno-win situationno-win scenario
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy