The New Resistance Is In Traitorous Territory

Dems’ Dirty Tricks

* President Trump is forcing the media to cover the crime wave they covered up.

* They are coddling foreign third-world criminals like children.

* They are protecting illegals — and so are judges.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (28 April 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6372043816112

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1917019597435293861