❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week May 31-June 6, 2024

▪️In the Red Sea region, the anti-Houthi coalition resumed its strikes on Yemen after a pause. Three provinces of the Arab republic - Al Hodeidah, Sana'a and Taiz - were hit by the US Air Force airstrike.



▪️In response to the UK-US attacks, the Houthis announced the continuation of operations in the Red Sea. Thus, the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower was attacked with missiles.



▪️A few days later, the Yemenis claimed another attack on a U.S. aircraft carrier. In addition to it, the MAINA, ROZA, and VANTAGE DREAM bulk carriers, the AL ORAIQ LNG tanker, the MAERSK SELETAR container ship, and the ABLIANI oil tanker were attacked by UAVs and anti-ship missiles.



▪️In northwestern Syria, government forces still attacked terrorist targets. The positions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants and allied militias in southern Idlib, western Aleppo and northern Hama came under attack.



▪️Turkish army intensified shelling of Kurdish forces' positions in the republic's border areas. The arrivals hit SDF strongholds in Tell Khamis and Amouda in the north of al-Hasakah province.



▪️In turn, Israeli fighter jets once again attacked the territory of Syria. One of the strikes hit a copper smelting plant in the town of Hayyan, located north of Aleppo.



▪️Meanwhile, clashes broke out between pro-Turkish militants in the Turkish-occupied town of Afrin. Another conflict over the redistribution of influence resulted in civilian injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure.



Source @rybar





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/