183 Leigh Dundas: Renowned Human Rights Attorney, Modern-Day Abolitionist, Author of Just Stand Up

Leigh Dundas is a human rights attorney and abolitionist dedicated to preserving basic freedoms, while also combating global injustices like child slavery and the peddling of medical tyranny disguised as progress. Leigh’s career spans three decades, and commenced with her representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-dollar courtroom battles in the early 90’s, which focus changed to humanitarian work nearly a decade ago when she joined an anti-slavery NGO as their General Counsel.

While there, Leigh liaised with foreign governments to allow undercover surveillance of child brothels by former US law enforcement assets, and also worked closely with NGOs on a plan to have on-ground investigators amass evidence of money laundering by human traffickers – and then securely relay that data to world banks so they could flag accounts suspected of criminal activity. In recognition of her extensive knowledge on slavery matters, Leigh was appointed ten years ago to the Congressional Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking, where she further assisted in identification of these problems, and helped formulate US response to same.

