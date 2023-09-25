BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#183 Leigh Dundas: Renowned Human Rights Attorney, Modern-Day Abolitionist, Author of Just Stand Up
TruthStream with Joe & Scott
TruthStream with Joe & Scott
16 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 09/25/2023

https://leighdundas.com/

Leigh Dundas is a human rights attorney and abolitionist dedicated to preserving basic freedoms, while also combating global injustices like child slavery and the peddling of medical tyranny disguised as progress. Leigh’s career spans three decades, and commenced with her representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-dollar courtroom battles in the early 90’s, which focus changed to humanitarian work nearly a decade ago when she joined an anti-slavery NGO as their General Counsel.

While there, Leigh liaised with foreign governments to allow undercover surveillance of child brothels by former US law enforcement assets, and also worked closely with NGOs on a plan to have on-ground investigators amass evidence of money laundering by human traffickers – and then securely relay that data to world banks so they could flag accounts suspected of criminal activity. In recognition of her extensive knowledge on slavery matters, Leigh was appointed ten years ago to the Congressional Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking, where she further assisted in identification of these problems, and helped formulate US response to same.

TruthStream Info

Your support is greatly appreciated! Here is our Patreon https://www.patreon.com/m/TruthStream

Donate to the show STRIPE link: https://buy.stripe.com/eVa3do8Yq13n2XKbII

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/TruthStream
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1vwxcAx0oTNk/

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/273DmGmQmcYfQQEj0QiBue?si=sFLa0rIMT9aPY3nIvE4k-w&dd=1

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/truthstreamshow/
Twitter https://twitter.com/TruthStreamSh0w
Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@truthstream
Tik Tok https://tiktok.com/@truthstreamshow
Telegram https://t.me/TruthStreamJoeScott
Website https://joerosaticollective.com
Music https://joerosati.bandcamp.com/
Youtube / https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKn-ES9kzN24BscyJO7yM4A

Health Products we endorse and are affiliated with

Methylene Blue, hemp oil, Non GMO foodhttps://www.quantumcollective.world the Promo code is truth

Short video Blood Clot dissolver https://rumble.com/v2kxcrk-quick-update-heather-holmes-breakthrough-blood-clot-dissolver-blood-health-.html

Quantum Health and P2 Probiotics
https://rumble.com/v2kseu6-heather-holmes-breakthrough-blood-clot-dissolver-blood-health-gut-health-pr.html

Purium info: for incredible nutrition etc go to www.ishoppurium.com and type in truthstream for discount code.
interview with Ian https://rumble.com/v2bywnu-ian-farrar-health-and-wellness-expert-remove-glyphosate-elevate-your-health.html

Glutathione product
Neumi https://neumi.com/truthstream
Glutathione is the body's master antioxidant that impacts nearly every function in your body. It detoxifies your body's cells and it also recycles itself to increase the effectiveness of other antioxidants (Vitamins C, D, etc).

Holy Hydrogen Discount code https://holyhydrogen.com/TRUTHSTREAM

For Detox and cleansing metals from your body
https://therootbrands.com/truthstream

Homepage of Ascent Nutrition: https://bit.ly/3tefjcu
Pine Needle Extract: https://bit.ly/3tbaZun
Algae Oil DHA: https://bit.ly/3TdOXBW
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil: https://bit.ly/3WKV1Vt
Coffee: https://bit.ly/3FZv0fk

Keywords
human traffickingleigh dundashuman rights attorney
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy