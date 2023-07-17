How German Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns So Effectively Destroyed Iranian Kamikaze Drones

US Military News





July 16, 2023





According to a report by RUSI, the Gepard, commonly referred to as the Cheetah, has been recognized as a "highly effective" defense system against the Shahed-136 drones, which Russia has been employing extensively since mid-September. These drones are characterized as small and slow and fly at low altitudes.





Ukraine has received 34 Gepards, with plans to deliver at least three more in the near future. These vehicles were swiftly deployed to the frontlines and demonstrated their effectiveness in intercepting low-flying Russian cruise missiles and drones. Notably, they have proven successful in countering Iranian-made Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones utilized by Russia.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEHw0NFHWBI