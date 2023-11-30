311) Foquem-se na WBAN - esqueçam a operação psicológica 'Q'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Será que a malta nova que trabalha na cibersegurança vai atentar contra a vida humana através da WBAN e biossensores (pandemia corona), condenando-se a si mesmos, e tornando possível o Plano infame dos globalistas ?
Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Nov. 30, 2023.
Forget the psyops ... what is the WBAN_Nov30,2023 : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.24AE9999-E1B5-46E9-A011-B2503BC2B2EC:3
Armas Bio-electromagnéticas: https://www.i-sis.org.uk/BW.php
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal