Courts to be Shutdown for Str8 White Christian Bashing?
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
81 followers
51 views • 3 months ago

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114658820192626521  Courts are run by mostly Jews, Lesbians, Gays, Pedophiles, & Satanists. NSA & Artificial Intelligence decides cases for Zionism & LBGTQ+ ripping off & destroying all not in their club. 

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114339195989195477  

I am SvenVonErick on X. I believe Francis Peter Knize was ripped off by IDF Coral Springs Florida Police for retaliation by the Ashkenazi Jewish Gay Mafia UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella rigged courts to shut Francis up about legal precedence to Pro Se Shut the Court System Down & get Restitution. Peoples Grand Juries Common Law. 

- Steven G. Erickson #WBNemesis #AuditJews #EndTheFed

Please follow up on it. You, & your family's future may hang in the balance. Don't procrastinate. My story: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114632157808348827 

Steven G Erickson, 215 S. Broadway Suite 217, Salem, NH 03079. 

Cell, Viber App, Whatsapp 1 860 574 0695. 

Keywords
newsusopinionjusticesoroscourts
